Skip to main content
Cole Anthony's Final Injury Status For Magic-Hawks Game

Cole Anthony's Final Injury Status For Magic-Hawks Game

Cole Anthony will be in the starting lineup for the Orlando Magic against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Orlando Magic are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday night. 

Starting point guard Cole Anthony missed their first game of the season on Wednesday evening against the Detroit Pistons with an illness, but he will be back and make his season debut on Friday night against the Hawks.  

However, he will not be in the starting lineup for the game. 

Underdog NBA: "Cole Anthony (illness) available to play Friday."

The Magic come into the night with an 0-1 record after losing to the Pistons by a score of 113-109.  

That being said, there was a lot of positives to take away from that game. 

First overall pick Paolo Banchero went off for 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his first NBA game.

In addition, second-year guard Jalen Suggs had 21 points and three assists in only 25 minutes of playing time. 

The Magic have a very young roster, but a lot of their players have serious potential. 

Last season, they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference, and missed the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Hawks, they picked up a win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening at home, so they come into the night 1-0. 

In 2021, they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, and this past season they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat. 

They have a very talented roster that features Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela and John Collins. 

USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cole Anthony's Final Injury Status For Magic-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19169137_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18165799_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Nuggets-Warriors 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Friday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18323931_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Celtics-Heat 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Friday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19257191_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Celtics Talk: Robert Williams, Grant Williams, 2022-23 Opening Week and More - The Fast Break Podcast

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17359623_168388303_lowres (2)
News

How to Watch Raptors-Nets 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Friday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17951520_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17767734_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Pelicans-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17987890_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Bulls-Wizards 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Friday

By Brett Siegel