Cole Anthony's Final Injury Status For Magic-Hawks Game

The Orlando Magic are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday night.

Starting point guard Cole Anthony missed their first game of the season on Wednesday evening against the Detroit Pistons with an illness, but he will be back and make his season debut on Friday night against the Hawks.

However, he will not be in the starting lineup for the game.

Underdog NBA: "Cole Anthony (illness) available to play Friday."

The Magic come into the night with an 0-1 record after losing to the Pistons by a score of 113-109.

That being said, there was a lot of positives to take away from that game.

First overall pick Paolo Banchero went off for 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his first NBA game.

In addition, second-year guard Jalen Suggs had 21 points and three assists in only 25 minutes of playing time.

The Magic have a very young roster, but a lot of their players have serious potential.

Last season, they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference, and missed the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Hawks, they picked up a win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening at home, so they come into the night 1-0.

In 2021, they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, and this past season they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.

They have a very talented roster that features Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela and John Collins.