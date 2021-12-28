Cole Anthony's Injury Status For Bucks-Magic Game

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Florida on Tuesday evening, but will be without one of their best players.

Starting point guard Cole Anthony has been ruled out for the game due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Magic have not been a good team this season, and are clearly in a rebuilding mode at 7-27 in 34 games this season.

They have a young roster, and not a lot of talent.

As for the Bucks, they won the NBA Championship last season, and they once again look like they will be one of the teams to compete for a title.

They are 22-13 in 35 games this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball