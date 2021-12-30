Cole Anthony's Status For Bucks-Magic Game

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Florida on Thursday evening, and for the game they will be without their starting point guard.

Cole Anthony has been ruled out with an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below fro the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Anthony has missed the team's last two games.

The Magic and Bucks played each other on Tuesday evening (also in Orlando), and the Bucks crushed the Magic 127-110.

Coming into the game on Thursday, the two teams are headed in different directions this season.

The Magic are 7-28, and clearly in a rebuilding mode with no real chance at making the playoffs, while the Bucks are 23-13 looking to defend their 2021 NBA Championship.

