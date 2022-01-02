Cole Anthony's Injury Status For Magic-Celtics Game

The Orlando Magic are in Boston to take on the Celtics on Sunday evening, but for the game they will be without their starting point guard.

Cole Anthony has been ruled out for Sunday's game with an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Anthony has missed the team's last three games.

Coming into the game, the Magic are 7-29 in 36 games this season, and have lost four games in a row and gone 2-8 in their last ten games.

They are completely in a rebuilding mode with a young roster.

As for the Celtics, they come into the game with a 17-19 record in 36 games this season and are the ninth seed in the east.

