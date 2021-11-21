Cole Anthony's Injury Status For Magic-Bucks Game

The Orlando Magic are in Milwaukee to play the Bucks on Saturday night, and will be without arguably their best player.

Cole Anthony has been ruled out for the game with an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Anthony and the Magic beat the New York Knicks earlier in the week in Manhattan, but then lost their last game in Brooklyn against the Nets.

In their first 15 games they have a 4-11 record.

As for the Bucks, they improved to 8-8 and got back to .500 after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

They won the NBA Championship last season, but have gotten off to a slow start to the season have had players in and out of the lineup.

