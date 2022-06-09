Could Steph Curry Miss Game 4?

Steph Curry injured his foot in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, and afterwards he spoke about the injury. The Golden State Warriors lost the game by a score of 116-100 on Wednesday evening.

However, that is the least of their concerns, because their best player Steph Curry got injured at the end of the game

Afterwards, the two-time NBA MVP spoke about the injury when he met with the media.

"I'll be alright," Curry said of the injury. "I got caught underneath Al, obviously be some pain, but I'll be alright."

Curry finished his night with 31 points in 37 minutes, and he continues to be the most consistent player for the Warriors during the Finals.

Game 4 will be on Friday evening, and the Warriors will need him if they want any chance of winning.

"Figure out how it feels tomorrow, and get ready for Friday," he said.

One reporter also asked what the injury was, and Curry said it's the same thing he suffered during the regular season (against Boston) when he missed a month of action.

"Same thing I did against Boston in the regular season, but not as bad" he said.

The good thing for Warriors fans and Curry is that he says that it is not as bad as the injury from the regular season.

The injury report for the game usually gets released at the end of the day (the night before the game), so fans will quickly learn if he is on the injury report or not for Friday's Game 4 back in Boston.

