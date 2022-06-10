Warriors Latest Injury Report For Game 4 Against Celtics

The Golden State Warriors are back in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

For the game, the Warriors have updated their injury report as of 10:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Steph Curry remains listed as probable, and Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala both remain listed as questionable.

James Wiseman has been ruled out for the game.

The Warriors are in a scenario where they need to win, because they trail the Celtics 2-1 in the series.

Game 5 is back at the Chase Center, so the Warriors could potentially return to California with the series tied.

However, a loss would result in falling into a 3-1 hole.

Related stories on NBA basketball