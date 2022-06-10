Skip to main content
Warriors Latest Injury Report For Game 4 Against Celtics

The Golden State Warriors have updated their injury report for Game 4 of the NBA Finals as of 10:30 Eastern Time. The Boston Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors are back in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. 

For the game, the Warriors have updated their injury report as of 10:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

Steph Curry remains listed as probable, and Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala both remain listed as questionable.  

James Wiseman has been ruled out for the game.  

The Warriors are in a scenario where they need to win, because they trail the Celtics 2-1 in the series.  

Game 5 is back at the Chase Center, so the Warriors could potentially return to California with the series tied.  

However, a loss would result in falling into a 3-1 hole.  

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

