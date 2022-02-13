Skip to main content
Warriors Injury Report For Saturday Night

Warriors Injury Report For Saturday Night

The Golden State Warriors will be hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco on Saturday night.

The Golden State Warriors will be hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco on Saturday night.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco on Saturday evening, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.       

Warriors injury report for Saturday against the Lakers captured from the NBA's official injury report

Warriors injury report for Saturday against the Lakers captured from the NBA's official injury report

Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman and Quinndary Weatherspoon have all been ruled out for the game. 

The Warriors come into Saturday night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-15 record on the season. 

They had been on a nine-game winning streak, but have now lost their last two games against both the Utah Jazz (on the road) and New York Knicks (at home). 

However, they are still 8-2 in their last ten games overall.   

They are currently 4.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16988599_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report For Saturday Night

just now
USATSI_17275634_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report For Game With Thunder

1 minute ago
USATSI_15771803_168388303_lowres
News

Update: Nets Injury Report For Game With Heat

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17532221_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17656856_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Heat

7 minutes ago
USATSI_16018379_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Knicks Should Sign This Former All-Star Point Guard

12 minutes ago
USATSI_17122895_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

40 minutes ago
USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

41 minutes ago
USATSI_17599699_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Status For Cavs-76ers Game

49 minutes ago