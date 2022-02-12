Skip to main content
Warriors Injury Report For Saturday Night

The Golden State Warriors will be hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco on Saturday night.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco on Saturday evening, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Warriors injury report for Saturday against the Lakers captured from the NBA's official injury report

Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman and Quinndary Weatherspoon have all been ruled out for the game. 

The Warriors come into Saturday night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-15 record on the season. 

They had been on a nine-game winning streak, but have now lost their last two games against both the Utah Jazz (on the road) and New York Knicks (at home). 

However, they are still 8-2 in their last ten games overall.   

They are currently 4.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west. 

