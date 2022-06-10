Skip to main content
Does He Look Healthy? Watch Steph Curry On The Court Before Game 4

Steph Curry was recored getting up shots before Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts. Curry and the Golden State Warriors are down 2-1 in the series.

The Golden State Warriors are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday evening, and for the game Steph Curry is on the injury report. 

The superstar guard is listed as probable, but he already said that he will play in the game when he met with the media on Thursday.    

Before Game 4 on Friday, Warriors on NBCS shared a clip of the two-time MVP getting shots up on the court. 

The three-time NBA Champion looked like his usual healthy self.

The Warriors are in a 2-1 hole, so they will need to pick up a road win on Friday in order to tie up the series at 2-2.  

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.  

