Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Miami to take on the Heat on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without many of their key players.

Steph Curry has been ruled out for the game (see injury report below), and he remains out for an extended period since last week's loss against the Boston Celtics when he got injured.

NBA's official injury report

The clip of the play that injured Curry can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN.

On March 18, the Warriors announced that Curry had been diagnosed with a sprained left foot ligament, and he would be re-evaluated in two weeks (see tweet below from Warriors PR).

The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the west with a 47-25 record in the 72 games that they have played.

The Related stories on NBA basketball