Steph Curry Injury Update

The Warriors Have Given An Injury Update On Steph Curry

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, provided an update on Steph Curry, who got injured in Wednesday's game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Update: The Warriors have announced that Steph Curry will be re-evaluated in two-weeks.  

The Golden State Warriors got crushed by the Boston Celtics in San Francisco on Wednesday evening by a score of 110-88, but the loss was the least of their worries.  

All-Star Steph Curry got injured during the game, and did not return (see tweet of the play below from ESPN's Twitter account).  

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided an update on Curry, and his report can be seen embedded below.   

Charania's tweet said: "Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief."  

The Warriors fell to 47-23 on the season with the loss, and they are currently the third seed in the Western Conference.       

