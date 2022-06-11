Does His Foot Look Healthy? Warm Up Video Of Steph Curry

Does His Foot Look Healthy? Video Of Steph Curry Right Before Tip Off
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors trail the Boston Celtics 2-1 heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.
Steph Curry will play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals after sustaining a foot injury in Game 3 on Wednesday.
Before the game, Anthony Slater of The Athletic shared a video of Curry going through warmups.
Curry has been the most consistent player for the Warriors in the series, and in Game 3 he had had 31 points in 37 minutes.
The Warriors lost the game by a score of 116-100, so they are in a 2-1 hole going into Friday night.
Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night, and if the Warriors can win Game 4 they will tie up the series at 2-2.
If they were to lose, they would fall into the disastrous 3-1 hole.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.