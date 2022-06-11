Does His Foot Look Healthy? Warm Up Video Of Steph Curry

Skip to main content
Does His Foot Look Healthy? Video Of Steph Curry Right Before Tip Off

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors trail the Boston Celtics 2-1 heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

Steph Curry will play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals after sustaining a foot injury in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Before the game, Anthony Slater of The Athletic shared a video of Curry going through warmups. 

Curry has been the most consistent player for the Warriors in the series, and in Game 3 he had had 31 points in 37 minutes.

The Warriors lost the game by a score of 116-100, so they are in a 2-1 hole going into Friday night.

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night, and if the Warriors can win Game 4 they will tie up the series at 2-2.

If they were to lose, they would fall into the disastrous 3-1 hole. 

