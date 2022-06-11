Does His Foot Look Healthy? Warm Up Video Of Steph Curry

Steph Curry will play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals after sustaining a foot injury in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Before the game, Anthony Slater of The Athletic shared a video of Curry going through warmups.

Curry has been the most consistent player for the Warriors in the series, and in Game 3 he had had 31 points in 37 minutes.

The Warriors lost the game by a score of 116-100, so they are in a 2-1 hole going into Friday night.

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night, and if the Warriors can win Game 4 they will tie up the series at 2-2.

If they were to lose, they would fall into the disastrous 3-1 hole.

Related stories on NBA basketball