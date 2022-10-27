Mavs And Nets Injury Reports

On Thursday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Mavs will be without Davis Bertans and Frank Ntilikina while Tim Hardaway Jr. is listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Nets have ruled out Seth Curry, Joe Harris, T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris.

NBA's official injury report

Coming into the game, the Mavs have a 1-2 record in their first three contests.

They have a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, but losses to the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

All-Star Luka Doncic has led the way averaging 34.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest.

At 23-years-old, he has already established himself as one of the best players in the entire NBA.

Meanwhile, the Nets come into the game with a 1-3 record in their first four contests.

They have a win over the Toronto Raptors, but losses against the Milwaukee Bucks, Grizzlies and Pelicans.

On Wednesday night, they lost to the Bucks in Milwaukee by a score of 110-99, so this is the second night of a back-to-back.

During the game, head coach Steve Nash was ejected.

Kevin Durant has led the team averaging 32.2 points per contest on 52.4% shooting from the field.

Last season, the Mavs made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals after finishing the season as the fourth seed in the west.

The Nets got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics after finishing the regular season as the seventh seed.