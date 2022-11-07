Damian Lillard's Current Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Heat Game

On Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are facing off with the Miami Heat in Florida.

Damian Lillard has missed the last four games due to a calf injury, and he still remains listed as questionable for the game (as of the 2:30 Eastern Time injury report).

NBA's official injury report

Lillard got injured in a game last month against the Heat, which the Trail Blazers lost by a score of 119-98.

They had come into that game with a 4-0 record.

Since Lillard has been out, they have gone 2-2, so they come into the night with a 6-3 record in their first nine games of the season.

Lillard has averages of 31.1 points per contest on 49.5% shooting from the field, and he has already scored 41 points in two of the four games that he has played in.

Getting him back in the lineup on Monday (or anytime soon) would be a massive boost for the Trail Blazers, who are looking to rebound from last season.

Due to an abdominal injury, Lillard missed most of the 2021-22 season, so the Trail Blazers were the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

The way they started this season shows that they have the potential to be among the best teams in the west.

Jerami Grant, who is in his first season with the organization, has averaged 17.9 points per contest on 39.5% shooting from the three-point range, and Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 14.0 points and 11.2 rebounds per contest.

In addition, Anfernee Simons, who is questionable for Monday, has averaged 22.0 points per contest.

The other players on the team have done a gone job in their supporting roles.

Meanwhile, the Heat come into the night with a 4-6 record in their first ten games.