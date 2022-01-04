Damian Lillard's Status For Hawks-Trail Blazers Game

The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Oregon on Monday, and for the game they will be without their best player.

All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the game due to injury management, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Lillard and the Trail Blazers have struggled this season with a 13-22 record in 35 games, and if the playoffs were right now, they would not be in them.

As the 12th seed they are also not even in a position to be in the play-in tournament if it were to begin now.

After making the 2019 Western Conference Finals, they have lost in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

