On Saturday night, Damian Lillard left the game between the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers early with an injury.

Lillard finished his night with 13 points, two rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes.

The Trail Blazers ended up losing 118-113 to the Jazz, but the more significant concern is the health of their best player.

On Sunday, Chris Haynes of NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report reported an update on Lillard's diagnosis after an MRI.

Haynes' first tweet: "Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent an MRI and it revealed a right calf strain in a different area from his previous injury that will sideline him for a brief period, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport."

Haynes' second tweet: "The Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard will be extremely cautious with the injury. He will take the necessary time needed to recover."

This is tough news for the Trail Blazers because they have gotten off to such a good start to the season.

Lillard is averaging 26.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest, and they are 10-6, which has them tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed in the Western Conference.

The superstar guard missed time earlier in the season with a calf injury.

Last season, he missed 53 games due to an abdominal injury, and the Trail Blazers were the 13th seed in the Western Conference (27-55 record).

So far this year, they have looked like one of the best teams in the NBA.

They will play their next game Monday night in Wisconsin against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.