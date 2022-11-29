Skip to main content

Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Clippers-Trail Blazers Game

Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.
On Tuesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Oregon.

Unfortunately, the Trail Blazers will remain without their best player for the contest.

Six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the fifth straight game due to a "Right Soleus; Strain."

The former sixth-overall pick has averaged 26.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest in 11 games.

On Nov. 20, the Trail Blazers gave an update on Lillard. 

Trail Blazers on Nov. 20: "An MRI taken Saturday night postgame vs. Utah on Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard revealed a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg. Lillard will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks."

The update came nine days ago, so there are still another five days before it hits the two-week mark. 

Over the last four games without Lillard, the Trail Blazers have gone 1-3 and are coming off a 111-97 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon.  

They come into the night with an 11-9 record in their first 20 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.  

At home, they have gone 4-4 in the eight games they have hosted in Oregon. 

As for the Clippers, they enter the night with a 12-9 record in their first 21 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the west.

The two teams are separated by a half-game. 

On the road, the Clippers have a 5-4 record in nine games. 

