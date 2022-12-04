Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game

Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers.

On Sunday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Oregon.

Six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard has missed the last seven games, but he is on the injury report listed as questionable for Sunday night.

Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (calf) questionable Sunday."

On Nov. 29, Chris Haynes of The NBA on TNT reported an update on Lillard.

Haynes on Nov. 29: "League sources have informed me that Damian Lillard is targeting a return date of December 4th here in Portland against the Indiana Pacers."

Lillard is the team's best player and is averaging 26.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest in 11 games this season.

The Trail Blazers come into the night as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-11 record in their first 23 games.

They are coming off a 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Saturday night but are just 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, they have gone 4-5 in the nine games they have played in Oregon.

As for the Pacers, they have been one of the best surprises in the NBA, with a 12-10 record in their first 22 games.

They came into the season with minimal expectations but are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

While they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, they have gone 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have a 5-6 record in 11 games away from Indianapolis.