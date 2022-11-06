Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Heat Game

On Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers will be in Florida to take on the Miami Heat, and for the game, their best player is on the injury report.

Damian Lillard, who has missed the last four games due to a calf injury, is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (calf) questionable for Monday."

Lillard originally hurt his calf when the Trail Blazers hosted the Heat on Oct. 26 in Oregon.

The following day the team released an update on the former sixth-overall pick.

Trail Blazers PR on Oct. 27: "Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard exited Wednesday night’s game in the third quarter vs. Miami. An MRI taken Thursday confirmed a grade one strain of the right calf. Lillard will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks."

The fact that he is listed as questionable is a good sign, and even if he does not return on Monday, he will likely return soon.

Lillard had been off to an excellent start to the season, and the Trail Blazers started out 4-0 (the game against the Heat was their first loss).

He scored at least 20 points in all four games, and in two of them, he erupted for 41 points.

His stats are currently 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest on 49.5% shooting from the field.

During his absence, the team has managed to do alright.

They are 2-2 with wins over the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets and losses against the Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Heat come into the game with a 4-6 record in their first ten games, which has been a surprisingly slow start.