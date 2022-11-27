Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game

On Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers will be in Brooklyn, New York, to take on the Nets at Barclays Center.

However, they will remain without their best player for the contest.

Damian Lillard, who has been out for the last three games, has been ruled out for his fourth straight game due to a right soleus strain.

On Nov. 20, the Trail Blazers gave an update on the six-time NBA All-Star point guard.

Trail Blazers on Nov. 20: "An MRI taken Saturday night postgame vs. Utah on Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard revealed a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg. Lillard will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks."

Coming into Sunday afternoon against the Nets, the Trail Blazers are 11-8 in their first 19 games, which has them tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the fourth seed in the west.

Lillard is averaging 26.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest, and they have gone 1-2 in the last three games without the former sixth-overall pick.

On the road, the Trail Blazers have been excellent, with a 7-4 record in the 11 games they have played outside of Oregon.

As for the Nets, they have struggled to start the season despite the elite talent on the roster.

They come into the afternoon with a 9-11 record in their first 20 games, which has them tied with the Miami Heat for the tenth seed in the east.

At home, they have a 4-4 record in eight games hosted in Brooklyn.