Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game

Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.

On Friday night, the Portland Trail Blazers will be in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets.

For the game, their best player is on the injury report, as Damian Lillard is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (wrist) probable for Friday."

The six-time NBA All-Star is averaging 27.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest in 20 games.

He is also shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range.

After missing 53 games during the 2021-22 NBA season, Lillard has returned to action looking like one of the best point guards in the league.

The Trail Blazers enter the matchup as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 17-15 record in 32 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak but 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have gone 10-9 in the 19 games they have played outside of Oregon.

The Western Conference has been close, so they are only 3.0 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and Nuggets for the first seed.

The Nuggets are 19-11 in 30 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4, and at home, they are an impressive 10-3 in 13 games hosted in Colorado.

The two teams played earlier this month (in Oregon), and the Nuggets won 121-120.

Lillard had 40 points, four rebounds and 12 assists in 38 minutes of playing time.

Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with 33 points, ten rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes.