BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Pelicans Game

Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.
On Thursday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers are in Louisiana to face off with the New Orleans Pelicans, but for the game they will be without their best player. 

Superstar point guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out (injury management). 

Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (injury management) listed out Thursday."

Lillard missed four games in a row due to a calf injury before returning in the last two games.   

The former sixth-overall pick played 35+ minutes in the two most recent games, but it makes sense why they would be cautious on the second night of a back-to-back.

On Wednesday night, he scored 26 points on 50% shooting in their 105-95 win over the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.   

He is averaging 28.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest in seven games.

The Trail Blazers are also one of the best teams in the league, with an 8-3 record in their first 11 games.

They are taking a two-game winning streak into Thursday night against the Pelicans. 

As for the Pelicans, they are 6-5 in their first 11 games and are coming off a win over the Chicago Bulls. 

The roster is loaded with talent and features a big three of Zion Williamson, C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram. 

Last season, they played the entire year without Williamson and still made the NBA Playoffs (taking the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round). 

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers missed the postseason last year and Lillard only played in 29 games due to an abdominal injury. 

