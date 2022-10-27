Skip to main content
Damian Lillard’s Injury Status for Trail Blazers-Rockets Game

Damian Lillard is unlikely to play in Friday’s game between the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.
The Portland Trail Blazers lost their first game of the season on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat at home in Oregon.

However, the most concerning part of the 119-89 blowout loss was not the result.

All-Star point guard Damian Lillard left the game early with a calf injury, and he did not return.

After the game, Lillard spoke to reporters (videos via Aaron J. Fentress of Oregonlive.com) and said that if this were a playoff game, he would have kept playing. 

Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report tweeted: "Damian Lillard says he would have played the rest of the game if it were a playoff game. Says they don’t think he needs to get an MRI. Expects to sit Friday vs. Houston but hopes to play Wednesday vs. Memphis. Doesn’t seem overly concerned about it." 

Thankfully the injury isn't severe, but there is no need for them to rush him back.

Last season, he missed 53 games due to an abdominal injury, and the Trail Blazers finished the season with a 27-55 record.

Therefore, they were one of the worst teams in the NBA.

This season, with Lillard back, they started out 4-0 before losing to the Heat.

In 2021, the former sixth overall pick averaged 28.8 points and 7.5 assists per contest.

While he has never won a title, he has been to the NBA Playoffs eight times in his ten seasons in the NBA.

Following the Rockets on Friday, they will host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.

