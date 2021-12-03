Damian Lillard Injury Update From The Trail Blazers

Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    Damian Lillard Injury Update From The Portland Trail Blazers
    Damian Lillard Injury Update From The Portland Trail Blazers

    On Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers announced an injury update for Damian Lillard.
    On Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers announced an injury update for Damian Lillard.

    The Portland Trail Blazers announced that All-Star point guard Damian Lillard will be out for the next ten days (due to lower Abdominal Tendinopathy) before being re-evaluated.    

    The tweet from the Trail Blazers can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account, and the article on the update can be read here on their website

    Lillard and the Trail Blazers have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons after making the Western Conference Finals in 2019. 

    On the new season, they are off to an 11-12 start in their first 23 games, and got blown out by the San Antonio Spurs in Oregon 114-83 on Thursday evening. 

    Lillard is 31-years-old in his 10th NBA season, and he is a six-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA player. 

