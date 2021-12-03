Damian Lillard Injury Update From The Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers announced that All-Star point guard Damian Lillard will be out for the next ten days (due to lower Abdominal Tendinopathy) before being re-evaluated.

The tweet from the Trail Blazers can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account, and the article on the update can be read here on their website.

Lillard and the Trail Blazers have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons after making the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

On the new season, they are off to an 11-11 start in their first 22 games, and are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Oregon on Thursday.

Lillard is 31-years-old in his 10th NBA season, and he is a six-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA player.

