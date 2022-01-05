Skip to main content
Damian Lillard's Status For Heat-Trail Blazers Game

Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Miami Heat in Oregon on Wednesday, and for the game they will be without their best player.   

Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the game due to injury management, and his status for Wednesday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. 

The Trail Blazers made the Western Conference Finals in 2019, and were swept by the Golden State Warriors. 

Since that series, they have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.  

This season they do not appear as if they are even a lock to make the playoffs. 

They are the 12th seed in the west, and 14-22 in 36 games this season. 

As for the Heat, they are the fourth seed in the east and 23-15 in 38 games. 

