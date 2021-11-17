Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Bulls-Trail Blazers Game

The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, and the two teams have been headed in different directions to start the season.

The Trail Blazers have started the season slow with a 7-8 record in their first 15 games.

As for the Bulls, they are 10-4, which is good for the second best record in the Eastern Conference.

On Wednesday, Damian Lillard is questionable for the game with an abdominal injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Lillard and the Blazers made the playoffs last season, but lost in the first round to the Denver Nuggets.

The Bulls were 31-41 last season and missed the postseason, and because they were the 11th seed they did not even make the play-in tournament.

