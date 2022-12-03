Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Jazz Game

Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz.

On Saturday night, the Portland Trail Blazers will be in Salt Lake City to face off with the Utah Jazz.

For the game, they will remain without their best player, as Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the seventh straight contest.

On Nov. 29, Chris Hayne of the NBA on TNT provided an update on Lillard.

Haynes on Nov. 29: "League sources have informed me that Damian Lillard is targeting a return date of December 4th, here in Portland, against the Indiana Pacers."

The six-time NBA All-Star Game has played in 11 games and has averages of 26.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

Coming into Saturday's game against the Jazz, the Trail Blazers are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 11-11 in their first 22 games, but have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

However, they have been a good road team with a 7-6 record in 13 games outside of Oregon.

If Lillard can remain healthy for the majority of the season, they will likely compete for a top-six seed in the west.

As for the Jazz, they got off to a hot start to the season, but have gone 4-6 in their last ten games.

Currently, they are the 6th seed in the west with a 14-11 record in their first 25 games (they are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).