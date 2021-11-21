Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Trail Blazers Game On Saturday
The Portland Trail Blazers will have Damian Lillard when they face the Philadelphia 76ers in Oregon on Saturday evening.
The All-Star point guard had been questionable with an abdominal injury, but will be active and play in the game.
The status of Lillard for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game, the Trail Blazers have had a slow start to the 2021-22 NBA season.
Sure, they are .500 with an 8-8 record through the first 16 games, but they do not look anything close to a contender in a deep Western Conference.
After losing in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, this year will be a pivotal one for the franchise going forward.
The 76ers come into the game with a 9-7 record.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.