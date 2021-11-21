Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Trail Blazers Game On Saturday
    Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Trail Blazers Game On Saturday

    Damian Lillard will be available for the Trail Blazers in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
    Damian Lillard will be available for the Trail Blazers in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    The Portland Trail Blazers will have Damian Lillard when they face the Philadelphia 76ers in Oregon on Saturday evening. 

    The All-Star point guard had been questionable with an abdominal injury, but will be active and play in the game. 

    The status of Lillard for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Coming into the game, the Trail Blazers have had a slow start to the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    Sure, they are .500 with an 8-8 record through the first 16 games, but they do not look anything close to a contender in a deep Western Conference. 

    After losing in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, this year will be a pivotal one for the franchise going forward. 

    The 76ers come into the game with a 9-7 record. 

    More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here. 

