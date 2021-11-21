Damian Lillard's Official Injury Status For 76ers-Trail Blazers Game

The Portland Trail Blazers will have Damian Lillard when they face the Philadelphia 76ers in Oregon on Saturday evening.

The All-Star point guard had been questionable with an abdominal injury, but will be active and play in the game.

The status of Lillard for the game

Coming into the game, the Trail Blazers have had a slow start to the 2021-22 NBA season.

Sure, they are .500 with an 8-8 record through the first 16 games, but they do not look anything close to a contender in a deep Western Conference.

After losing in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, this year will be a pivotal one for the franchise going forward.

The 76ers come into the game with a 9-7 record.

