    • November 30, 2021
    Damian Lillard's Status For Pistons-Trail Blazers Game
    Damian Lillard's Status For Pistons-Trail Blazers Game

    Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the game between the Trail Blazers and Pistons.
    Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the game between the Trail Blazers and Pistons.

    The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Tuesday night, and for the game they will be without their best player. 

    All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the game with an abdominal injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Trail Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl. 

    The Trail Blazers come into the game with a 10-11 record in their first 21 games of the season, and have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. 

    As for the Pistons, they are in a complete rebuild mode, and are coming into the game with a 4-16 record in their first 20 games.

