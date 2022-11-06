Darius Garland's Final Status For Cavs-Lakers Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off with the Los Angeles Lakers in California, and for the game they will have their All-Star point guard back in the starting lineup.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com initially reported that he was playing.

Fedor: "#Cavs Darius Garland just gave me the thumbs up and said he is playing today."

The former Vanderbilt star has officially been named to the starting lineup for the game.

This is excellent news for the Cavs because he has only played in part of two games so far this season.

After getting injured (eye) in the first game of the year, he missed the following five games before returning against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

He also missed their last game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday in Michigan due to a knee injury.

In the game against the Celtics, he had a very impressive 29 points, five rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

Last season, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest, so he is one of the best guards in the league.

Even with him missing six games, the Cavs are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak and 7-1 on the season.

Donovan Mitchell, who also missed last game, will make his return to the lineup on Sunday.

He has averaged 31.1 points and 7.1 assists per contest in his first seven games playing for the Cavs.

Mitchell and Garland are expected to make up one of the best backcourts in the entire NBA.