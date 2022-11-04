Darius Garland's Finalized Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game

On Friday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons, but they will be without their star point guard for the game.

All-Star Darius Garland has been ruled out (knee), as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Garland injured his eye in the first game of the season, and had just returned to the lineup on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics.

Therefore, this is a tough break that he is once again injured.

In the game that he returned in against the Celtics, he had 29 points, five rebounds and 12 assists.

The former Vanderbilt star is one of the best young guards in the NBA, and is coming off a season where he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest.

Coming into the night, the Cavs are on a six-game winning streak, and 6-1 in their first seven games of the season.

Donovan Mitchell, who is averaging 31.1 points and 7.1 assists per contest, has also been ruled out for the game (ankle).

There is still a chance that the Cavs can extend their winning streak to seven, because the Pistons enter the evening as one of the worst teams in the league.

They are 2-7 in their first nine games, and coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

That being said, they added 2022 fifth-overall pick Jaden Ivey and veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic (via trade) over the offseason.