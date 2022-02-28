Darius Garland's Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

Darius Garland has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Ohio on Monday night, but for the game they will be without their All-Star point guard.

Darius Garland has been ruled out due to a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Garland made his first All-Star game last weekend, but has not been able to play in any of the last two games since the All-Star break ended.

The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the NBA this season with a 36-24 record in the 60 games that they have played so far, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

