Darius Garland's Injury Status For Cavs-Pacers Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player.

All-Star guard Darius Garland has been ruled out due to a back injury and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Cavs come into the game with a 34-21 record in 55 games, and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, they are on a three-game winning streak and 7-3 in their last ten games.

They have missed the postseason in every season since 2018 when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals.

However, this season they are one of the best surprises in the entire NBA and look like a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball