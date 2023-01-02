Darius Garland's Injury Status For Bulls-Cavs Game

Darius Garland is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Monday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Ohio.

For the game, they will likely be without their All-Star point guard, as Darius Garland has been listed as doubtful.

Underdog NBA: "Darius Garland (thumb) listed doubtful for Monday."

The former Vanderbilt star comes into the night with averages of 21.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 30 games.

He is also shooting an impressive 45.0% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.

Garland missed Saturday's 103-102 win over the Bulls (in Chicago), so this would be his second straight game out of the lineup.

The Cavs come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-14 record in 37 games.

They are a half-game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the third seed, 1.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the second seed and 3.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Cavs have gone 6-4, and they are an outstanding 16-4 in 20 games played at home in Ohio.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2018 (when they still had LeBron James), but the drought appears likely to end in 2023.

As for the Bulls, they come into the night with a 16-20 record in 36 games, which has them tied for the 11th seed in the east.

Over the last ten games, they are 5-5, and in 18 games on the road, they have gone 7-11.