Darius Garland's Injury Status For Cavs-Lakers Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers, but for the game, they could be without their All-Star point guard.

Darius Garland remains listed as questionable on the injury report (as of 10:30 Eastern Time) due to a knee injury.

NBA's official injury report

The former Vanderbilt star has only played in two games so far this season.

In their first game, he injured his eye and had to leave the game early.

After missing five straight games, he returned to the lineup on Wednesday evening against the Boston Celtics and erupted for 29 points, five rebounds and 12 assists.

However, he missed the next game against the Detroit Pistons (on the road in Michigan) with the knee injury.

Even without him missing all of this time, the Cavs are one of the best teams in the NBA.

They are 7-1 in their first eight games and in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (the only game they have lost was the first one against the Raptors).

One of the reasons for their hot start has been All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who is averaging 31.1 points and 7.1 assists per contest in his first seven games with the franchise.

He also missed Friday's game and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

As for the Lakers, they come into the day as one of the worst teams in the league.

They are 2-6 in their first eight games and started out the season with an 0-5 record.