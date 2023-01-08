Darius Garland's Injury Status For Cavs-Suns Game

Darius Garland is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns.

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

However, they could be without their All-Star point guard, as Darius Garland is on the injury report listed as questionable due to a thumb injury.

Underdog NBA: "Darius Garland (thumb) listed questionable for Sunday."

Garland had missed three games in a row before returning on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.

In his return to action, the former Vanderbilt star had 21 points, four rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes of playing time.

However, the Cavs lost 121-108, which snapped a three-game winning streak.

That said, they still come into the night as one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

Through 40 games, the Cavs are 25-15, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are only 3.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed in the east.

Over the last ten games, the Cavs are 6-4, but they are only 7-11 in the 18 games they have played on the road.

Garland is in the middle of an impressive season with averages of 21.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 31 games.

As for the Suns, they come into the matchup with a 20-20 record in 40 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 2-8 (and they are in the middle of a five-game losing streak).

Yet, the Suns are still very good at home, with a 14-6 record in the 20 games they have hosted in Arizona.