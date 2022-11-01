Darius Garland's Injury Status For Celtics-Cavs Game

After trading for Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the most exciting rosters in the NBA.

However, All-Star point guard Darius Garland injured his eye during the first game of the season and has missed the last five games.

On Wednesday, the Cavs will host the Boston Celtics in Ohio, and Garland is listed as questionable for the game.

Underdog NBA: "Darius Garland (eye) listed questionable for Wednesday."

Last season, the former Vanderbilt star averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest, so the backcourt of Garland and Mitchell is expected to be one of the best in the NBA.

Mitchell has been unbelievable in his first six games with the Cavs.

The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 32.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

He's also shooting 49.6% from the field and 45.5% from the three-point range.

The Cavs are 5-1 in their first six games of the season, and it looks like they will be one of the best teams in the league, which is impressive, considering they have not had Garland.

They are on a five-game winning streak and have won every game since losing to the Toronto Raptors in the first game of the season.

Mitchell has never missed the NBA Playoffs in the five seasons that he has been in the NBA, while the Cavs have not made the playoffs since the 2018 season (when they had LeBron James).

As for the Celtics, they will come into the night with a 4-2 record in their first six games of the season.