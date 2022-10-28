Darius Garland's Injury Status For Cavs-Celtics Game

On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Massachusetts, but for the game the Cavs will remain without one of their best players.

All-Star point guard Darius Garland has been ruled out due to the eye injury that has kept him out of their last three games (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

Garland injured his eye in their first game of the season against the Toronto Raptors in Canada and has not returned to the lineup since.

He is a huge part of their team as he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest last season.

Without Garland, they have still been able to get off to an excellent start to the year.

Currently, the Cavs are 3-1 in their first four games, and are on a three-game winning streak.

They have beaten the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic.

Over the offseason, they acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, and the three-time NBA All-Star has been a huge reason they have been so good.

The former Louisville star is averaging 28.5 points and 7.2 assists per contest in his first four games playing for the Cavs.

Once Garland comes back from injury, they will form one of the best backcourts in the league.

As for the Celtics, they will enter the game with a 3-1 record in their first four games.

They had started 3-0 but lost their most recent game on Monday evening against the Bulls in Illinois.