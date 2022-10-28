Skip to main content
Darius Garland's Injury Status For Cavs-Celtics Game

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Cavs-Celtics Game

Darius Garland has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Massachusetts, but for the game the Cavs will remain without one of their best players.

All-Star point guard Darius Garland has been ruled out due to the eye injury that has kept him out of their last three games (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

Underdog NBA: "Darius Garland (eye) listed out for Friday."

Garland injured his eye in their first game of the season against the Toronto Raptors in Canada and has not returned to the lineup since. 

He is a huge part of their team as he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest last season. 

Without Garland, they have still been able to get off to an excellent start to the year.

Currently, the Cavs are 3-1 in their first four games, and are on a three-game winning streak.

They have beaten the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic.

Over the offseason, they acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, and the three-time NBA All-Star has been a huge reason they have been so good.

The former Louisville star is averaging 28.5 points and 7.2 assists per contest in his first four games playing for the Cavs.

Once Garland comes back from injury, they will form one of the best backcourts in the league.

As for the Celtics, they will enter the game with a 3-1 record in their first four games. 

They had started 3-0 but lost their most recent game on Monday evening against the Bulls in Illinois.

USATSI_17649517_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Cavs-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19304719_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Russell Westbrook's Injury Status For Lakers-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19308393_168388303_lowres
News

Fan Gets Arrested For Throwing Cup At Luka Doncic During Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19300290_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Viral Tweet Before Heat-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18205035_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Heat's Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19262924_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16839937_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17075932_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Diagnosis Revealed

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17458623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mavs And Nets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar