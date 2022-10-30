Skip to main content
Darius Garland's Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game

Darius Garland has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the New York Knicks in Ohio, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

All-Star point guard Darius Garland injured his eye in the first game of the season, and he has not returned to the lineup since. 

He has also been ruled out for Sunday's game as relayed by Underdog NBA.  

Underdog NBA: "Darius Garland (eye) listed out for Sunday."

Even without their star point guard, they have gone 4-1 in their first five contests of the season. 

They lost their first game against the Toronto Raptors in Canada but have now won four games in a row against the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics. 

Over the offseason, they acquired Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, and he has been sensational in his first five games with the franchise. 

The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 31.0 points and 6.4 assists per contest, so once Garland returns, they will have one of the best backcourts in the league. 

Last season, Garland made the NBA All-Star Game and averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest. 

As for the Knicks, they come into the night with a 3-2 record in their first five contests of the season. 

They lost their first game against the Memphis Grizzlies but have won three out of their last four games. 

Julius Randle has led the way averaging 19.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest. 

USATSI_19212244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18345192_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19123826_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17563967_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis' Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16226671_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kawhi Leonard's Status For Pelicans-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18128972_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Final Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17898222_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Finalized Status For 76ers-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16893387_168388303_lowres
News

Disturbing Report About Recently Waived Josh Primo

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19323876_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Hornets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar