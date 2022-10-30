Darius Garland's Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game

On Sunday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the New York Knicks in Ohio, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

All-Star point guard Darius Garland injured his eye in the first game of the season, and he has not returned to the lineup since.

He has also been ruled out for Sunday's game as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Darius Garland (eye) listed out for Sunday."

Even without their star point guard, they have gone 4-1 in their first five contests of the season.

They lost their first game against the Toronto Raptors in Canada but have now won four games in a row against the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics.

Over the offseason, they acquired Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, and he has been sensational in his first five games with the franchise.

The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 31.0 points and 6.4 assists per contest, so once Garland returns, they will have one of the best backcourts in the league.

Last season, Garland made the NBA All-Star Game and averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest.

As for the Knicks, they come into the night with a 3-2 record in their first five contests of the season.

They lost their first game against the Memphis Grizzlies but have won three out of their last four games.

Julius Randle has led the way averaging 19.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest.