Darius Garland's Injury Status For Pistons-Cavs Game

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Ohio, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.

All-Star point guard Darius Garland is listed on the injury report as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Darius Garland (knee) listed questionable for Friday."

Garland just made his return to the lineup on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics (he had missed five straight games due to an eye injury).

In his return to the lineup, he had 29 points, five rebounds and 12 assists.

The Cavs have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the season with a 6-1 record in their first seven games.

They are also currently on a six-game winning streak.

Donovan Mitchell has been sensational in his first seven games with the organization.

The former Louisville star is averaging 31.1 points and 7.1 assists per contest.

Last season, Garland averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest, so the pairing of him with Mitchell is expected to be one of the best backcourts in the league (and turn the Cavs into a potential contender).

The Cavs have not been to the postseason since 2018 (when they still had LeBron James), but Mitchell has never missed the playoffs in his five seasons in the NBA.

As for the Pistons, they come into the night as one of the worst teams in the league.

Currently, they are 2-7 in their first nine games and are coming off a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.