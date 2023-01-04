Darius Garland's Injury Status For Suns-Cavs Game

Darius Garland is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Ohio.

However, they will likely remain without their starting point guard for the contest, as Darius Garland is doubtful.

Underdog NBA: "Darius Garland (thumb) listed doubtful for Wednesday."

The 2022 NBA All-Star has averages of 21.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest in 30 games.

He is also shooting a very impressive 45.0% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.

The former Vanderbilt star has missed each of the last two games, but the Cavs have been able to win both without him.

Right now, the Cavs are one of the best teams in the NBA and enter the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 24-14 in 38 games and only 2.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Cavs are 7-3, and at home, they have an outstanding 17-4 record in the 21 games they have hosted in Ohio.

The franchise has not made the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season, so this season they have an excellent chance to finally end the drought.

As for the Suns, they enter the night in a slump.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Currently, the Suns are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Through 38 games, they are 20-18 and 6-13 in the 19 games they have played on the road.