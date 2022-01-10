Darius Garland's Injury Status For Cavs-Kings Game

Update: Garland is no longer on the injury report, and is expected to play (see tweet below).

The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings in California.

The Cavs lost on Sunday night to the Golden State Warriors 96-82.

With the loss, they fell to 22-18 on the season, but are still the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Darius Garland had nine points, two rebounds and four assists, and on Monday he showed up on the injury report with a back injury, but he is listed as probable.

The status of Garland for the game against the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

As for the Kings, they come into the game with a 16-26 record in 42 games, and are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball