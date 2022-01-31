Darius Garland's Injury Status For Pelicans-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night in Ohio, and for the game they could be without their best player.

Darius Garland is listed as questionable due to a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Cavs come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-20 record in 50 games, and are an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

They have not been to the postseason since LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals in 2018.

As for the Pelicans, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-31 record in 49 games so far this season.

