Darius Garland's Injury Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Washington Wizards in Ohio on Sunday night.

They come into the evening with a 1-1 record after losing to the Toronto Raptors (on the road on Wednesday) and beating the Chicago Bulls (at home on Saturday).

For the game on Sunday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that All-Star point guard Darius Garland will be ruled out for the contest.

Fedor: "#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said yesterday that star guard Darius Garland would “probably” be out tonight against Washington. But added “miracles do happen.” Well, no miracle this Sunday. I’m told Garland is OUT tonight. As I reported yesterday, Friday is the target return date."

Garland injured his eye in the middle of the first game of the season, and he did not return.

Without Garland on Saturday night, the Cavs were led by Donovan Mitchell, who scored 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out eight assists.

The final score was 128-96 in favor of the Cavs.

They acquired Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz over the offseason.

The three-time NBA All-Star instantly makes them a potential contender in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, he made his third trip in a row to the All-Star Game, and he has never missed the NBA Playoffs in the five seasons that he has played in the league.

As for the Wizards, they come into the night 2-0 with wins over the Indiana Pacers (on the road on Wednesday) and the Bulls (at home on Friday).