BREAKING: Darius Garland's Injury Status In Cavs-Raptors Game

Darius Garland has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors.
On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in Canada taking on the Toronto Raptors for their first regular season game of year. 

However, All-Star point guard Darius Garland got injured during the game.

Unfortunately, he will not return for the remainder of the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Darius Garland (eye) won't return Wednesday."

Garland finished his night with four points, one rebound, three assists and two steals in just 13 minutes of playing time. 

He is an essential piece of their team, so his health is a big priority over the next 81 games. 

The Cavs led the Raptors by six points at halftime (57-51), and overall the game has been highly competitive. 

This is Donovan Mitchell's debut with the Cavs, and he has been phenomenal scoring 20 points in his first 23 minutes of playing time. 

One of the reasons why Mitchell joining the Cavs makes them so dynamic is the fact that he will be in the backcourt with Garland. 

The former Vanderbilt star averaged 8.6 assists per game last season, so he was one of the best passers in the entire league at only 22 years old.

Meanwhile, that gives Mitchell the ability to focus more on scoring, which he is exceptionally elite at (26.9 points per game last season). 

In his five seasons in the NBA, Mitchell has never missed the NBA Playoffs.

However, the Cavs have not been to the postseason since the 2018 season when they still had LeBron James on the roster.

