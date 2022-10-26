Darius Garland's Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Orlando Magic in Ohio on Wednesday evening, but they will remain without their All-Star point guard Darius Garland for the game.

The former Vanderbilt star injured his eye in the first game of the season and has not returned to action since.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Darius Garland (eye) remains listed out for Wednesday."

Garland is coming off a career year where he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest (leading the Cavs to a 44-38 record).

Therefore, his absence is a big deal for the Cavs.

Over the offseason, they acquired All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, and the two make up one of the best backcourts in the league.

The Cavs enter the night with a 2-1 record in their first three contests.

They lost their first game on the road against the Toronto Raptors in Canada but have won each of their last two games against the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

Mitchell is off to an excellent start with Cleveland averaging 33.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest.

He has never missed the NBA Playoffs in his five-year career.

As for the Magic, they are still looking for their first win of the new season.

They come into the night with an 0-4 record, having lost to the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

That being said, they have a very young roster filled with players with massive potential.

Both the Cavs and Magic missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs.