Skip to main content
Darius Garland's Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game

Darius Garland has been ruled out for Wednesday’s contest between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Orlando Magic in Ohio on Wednesday evening, but they will remain without their All-Star point guard Darius Garland for the game.

The former Vanderbilt star injured his eye in the first game of the season and has not returned to action since.  

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Darius Garland (eye) remains listed out for Wednesday."

Garland is coming off a career year where he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest (leading the Cavs to a 44-38 record).   

Therefore, his absence is a big deal for the Cavs. 

Over the offseason, they acquired All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, and the two make up one of the best backcourts in the league. 

The Cavs enter the night with a 2-1 record in their first three contests.

They lost their first game on the road against the Toronto Raptors in Canada but have won each of their last two games against the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. 

Mitchell is off to an excellent start with Cleveland averaging 33.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest.

He has never missed the NBA Playoffs in his five-year career.

As for the Magic, they are still looking for their first win of the new season. 

They come into the night with an 0-4 record, having lost to the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

That being said, they have a very young roster filled with players with massive potential. 

Both the Cavs and Magic missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

USATSI_17470991_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17445786_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Russell Westbrook Reportedly Buys Home Across The Street From This NBA Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19289693_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Washington Wizards Guard Leaves Game Early On Tuesday Night

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19273029_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Chris Paul's Buzzer Beater In Warriors-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19235236_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James' Viral Tweet About Jordan Poole

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19290866_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry Make This Absurd Shot In Warriors-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19272214_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14243053_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Warriors Should Sign This Former 3rd Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19283678_168388303_lowres
News

Key Takeaways And Notes From Opening Week Of 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel