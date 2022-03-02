Skip to main content
Darius Garland's Status For Hornets-Cavs Game

Darius Garland's Status For Hornets-Cavs Game

Darius Garland is questionable for Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Darius Garland is questionable for Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening in Ohio, but for the game they could be without their best player.      

All-Star point guard Darius Garland is listed as questionable due to back soreness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Cavs come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-25 record in the 61 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They have played in 29 games at home in Ohio, and are 19-10 in those games. 

The franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2018 season when Lebron James led them to the NBA Finals. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17649517_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Status For Hornets-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
21 seconds ago
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans And Kings Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
45 seconds ago
USATSI_16898007_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17778133_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Seth Curry's Incredible Finish At The Rim In Nets-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
32 minutes ago
USATSI_17806036_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar
46 minutes ago
USATSI_17263901_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar
55 minutes ago
USATSI_17398532_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About The Availability Of Devin Booker

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17505867_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17782091_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Porter Jr. and Dennis Schröder's Status For Rockets-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago