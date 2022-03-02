Darius Garland's Status For Hornets-Cavs Game
Darius Garland is questionable for Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening in Ohio, but for the game they could be without their best player.
All-Star point guard Darius Garland is listed as questionable due to back soreness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Cavs come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-25 record in the 61 games that they have played in so far this season.
They have played in 29 games at home in Ohio, and are 19-10 in those games.
The franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2018 season when Lebron James led them to the NBA Finals.
