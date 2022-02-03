Darius Garland's Status For Cavs-Rockets Game
Darius Garland has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Darius Garland has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Cavs come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 31-20 record in 51 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are also 8-2 in their last ten games overall.
As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference, which is the last seed in the conference.
They are 14-36 in the 50 games that they have played this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.