Darius Garland's Status For Cavs-Rockets Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Darius Garland has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Cavs come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 31-20 record in 51 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are also 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference, which is the last seed in the conference.

They are 14-36 in the 50 games that they have played this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball